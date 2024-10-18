AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVA) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVA – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.22. 10,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 3,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.
AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 2.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22.
