agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell bought 20,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,582,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in agilon health by 3,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in agilon health by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,087 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 316,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares during the period.

Shares of AGL opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. agilon health has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

