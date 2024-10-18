Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $328.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $329.03.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

