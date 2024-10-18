Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,040 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,169 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $87,173,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $328.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $329.03.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

