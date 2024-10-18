Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th.

Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alcoa to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

