Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3,647.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,799 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $216.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

