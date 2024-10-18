Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings Buys 6,067 Shares

Alliance Witan (LON:ALW – Get Free Report) insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings bought 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,275 ($16.65) per share, with a total value of £77,354.25 ($101,011.03).

Alliance Witan Price Performance

LON ALW opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.06) on Friday. Alliance Witan has a 52-week low of GBX 1,198 ($15.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,242 ($16.22).

