Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Short Interest Update

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Down 41.3 %
Shares of ALSAW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About Alpha Star Acquisition
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Star Acquisition
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.