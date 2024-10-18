Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Short Interest Update

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Down 41.3 %

Shares of ALSAW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

