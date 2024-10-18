Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $164.71 and last traded at $163.82. Approximately 7,071,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 26,958,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.