AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 43,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $599.25 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $607.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.92. The firm has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.