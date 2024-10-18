AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 35.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 60.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $2,816,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,156.01 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,008.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $46.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

