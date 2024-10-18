AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $929,000 Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,934,000 after buying an additional 371,322 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $234,590.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $689,721.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,954 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,868 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average is $119.07.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

