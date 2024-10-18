AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 49.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

