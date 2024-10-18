AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 143.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 764,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after buying an additional 84,757 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PBH opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.28. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.