AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,909,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 508,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65,104 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 4.6% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 417,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

