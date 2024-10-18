AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 318.7% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clear Secure news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $5,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,173,935 shares of company stock worth $36,826,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.