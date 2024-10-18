Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19), Yahoo Finance reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.670-1.690 EPS.
Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.72 million, a PE ratio of -441.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.
Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
