Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $9,315,779.52 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 97,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $9,315,779.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,776,220.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,064.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.03. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $101.39.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

