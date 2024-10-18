Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 222,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.