Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 1,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 171,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALMS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($23.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($21.53). As a group, equities analysts predict that Alumis Inc. will post -6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALMS. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the second quarter worth $26,067,000. Yu Fan acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the second quarter worth $10,502,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the second quarter worth $8,229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the second quarter worth $4,123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the second quarter worth $3,376,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

