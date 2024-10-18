American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

American Tower Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $224.16 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.18.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

