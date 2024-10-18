American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $801,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 27.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $224.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.25 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.18. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

