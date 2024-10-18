Analysts Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Target Price at $13.92

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after buying an additional 485,422 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $4,305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,893,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,520,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 37.31, a current ratio of 37.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.83%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.