Analysts Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target at $71.40

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $249,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 435,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,037,533.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 286,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 396,505 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 450,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

