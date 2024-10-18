Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Target Price at C$159.55

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$159.91.

CJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cargojet

Cargojet Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:CJT opened at C$138.75 on Friday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$143.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($1.15). Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently -147.37%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.