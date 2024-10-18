Analysts Set Expectations for OTCMKTS:BSEM Q3 Earnings

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BioStem Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for BioStem Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BioStem Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
BioStem Technologies Price Performance
Shares of BSEM opened at 12.49 on Friday. BioStem Technologies has a one year low of 2.26 and a one year high of 15.50. The company has a market cap of $203.44 million, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 10.84 and a 200-day moving average of 9.84.
BioStem Technologies Company Profile
BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.
