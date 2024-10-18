Analysts Set Expectations for OTCMKTS:BSEM Q3 Earnings

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BioStem Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for BioStem Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BioStem Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

BioStem Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BSEM opened at 12.49 on Friday. BioStem Technologies has a one year low of 2.26 and a one year high of 15.50. The company has a market cap of $203.44 million, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 10.84 and a 200-day moving average of 9.84.

BioStem Technologies Company Profile

BioStem Technologies ( OTCMKTS:BSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported 0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.12 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 74.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 43.99 million.

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

