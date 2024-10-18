Analysts’ Upgrades for October 18th (CBSH, CLSD, HBAN, IIIN, KN, MERC, MOH, MTB, NOK, PYPL)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, October 18th:
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
