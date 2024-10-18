Analyzing Getaround (GETR) and The Competition

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 450 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Getaround to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -28.66% -109.56% -8.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getaround and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Getaround and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million -$113.95 million -0.05 Getaround Competitors $275.87 million $18.08 million 494.95

Getaround’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Getaround and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 526 2034 4029 72 2.55

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Getaround’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Getaround competitors beat Getaround on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

