Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 95385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Andean Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$265.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of C$95.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3806452 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Andean Precious Metals

In other Andean Precious Metals news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 84,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$127,359.60. Insiders acquired a total of 1,202,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Andean Precious Metals

