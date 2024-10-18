AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,132,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,961,029 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $27.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $629,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 87.0% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

