Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) PT Raised to $22.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NLY. Compass Point raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

