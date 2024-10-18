ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Update

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in ANSYS by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 39.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.70 and its 200 day moving average is $322.83.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.