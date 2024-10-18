APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $28.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Bernstein Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. Bernstein Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.86. 1,418,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. APA has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

