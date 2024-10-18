API3 (API3) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $166.17 Million

API3 (API3) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002078 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $166.17 million and $11.56 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00249902 BTC.

About API3

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 142,645,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,561,509 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.