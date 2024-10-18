Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $17.93 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00040680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

