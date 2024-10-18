Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at $41,602,385.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,912,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 630,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,805,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,495,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,659,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIT stock opened at $235.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $149.59 and a 1-year high of $235.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

