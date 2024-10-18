Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcadium Lithium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Arcadium Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALTM

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. Arcadium Lithium has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.63 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadium Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadium Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.