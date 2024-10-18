Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALTM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcadium Lithium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALTM opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Arcadium Lithium has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

