Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

ACGL opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,415,000 after acquiring an additional 300,716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after acquiring an additional 99,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,925,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,285 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

