Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) were up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 2,232,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,333,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHR. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 196.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

