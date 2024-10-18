Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab Sells 7,500 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $45,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,749.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Michael Raab sold 3,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $18,210.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $196,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $46,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Raab sold 32,225 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $188,838.50.

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Raab sold 1,229 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $7,017.59.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $169,200.00.

Shares of ARDX opened at $5.83 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

