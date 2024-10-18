Argan (NYSE:AGX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.48, but opened at $125.78. Argan shares last traded at $128.80, with a volume of 183,434 shares changing hands.

Argan Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $110,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Argan news, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 15,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $1,177,273.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,830.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $110,095.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,475 over the last three months. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after buying an additional 73,658 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the second quarter valued at about $5,245,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the second quarter worth $3,166,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.