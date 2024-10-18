Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

