Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42. Approximately 58,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 721,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

ARVN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

