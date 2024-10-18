Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 559,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.3 days.

Ashtead Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASHTF opened at $77.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.