Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 559,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.3 days.
Ashtead Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ASHTF opened at $77.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $78.99.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
