ASML Holding Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.41 (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.407 per share by the semiconductor company on Sunday, November 17th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th.

ASML has increased its dividend by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years. ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ASML to earn $33.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $700.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $837.18 and its 200-day moving average is $918.35. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a 12-month low of $573.86 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

