ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $725.55 and last traded at $725.55. Approximately 1,668,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,366,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $700.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.00.

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $837.18 and its 200-day moving average is $918.35. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ASML by 4,379.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after buying an additional 243,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

