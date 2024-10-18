Aspiriant LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after purchasing an additional 501,969 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day moving average of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

