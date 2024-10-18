Aspiriant LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 38.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,053.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.50. The stock had a trading volume of 230,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,541. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.29 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.