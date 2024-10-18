Aspiriant LLC Has $11.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

VB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.07. The stock had a trading volume of 108,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,580. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

